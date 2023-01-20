76º

Officials: 5 hurt after car slams into Opa-locka building

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A car crashed into a building in Opa-locka Friday afternoon, injuring five people.

Images from Sky 10 taken just after 4:15 p.m. showed a black sedan that had crashed into the Opa-locka Soccer Land Park building, located at 2151 Opa-locka Blvd., near Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade firefighters and Opa-locka police officers were at the scene.

Two people were taken to Jackson North Medical Center as trauma alert patients, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

According to the agency, three other patients were taken to area hospitals.

Their exact conditions are unclear as of Friday afternoon.

