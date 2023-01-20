Top floors of Broward County Courthouse closed over possible structural concerns

Structural concerns could be at the root of why three top floors of the Broward County Courthouse are not accessible.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Three top floors of the Broward County Courthouse were closed off Friday afternoon as a precaution at the request of Broward County officials possibly over structural concerns.

Local 10 News has confirmed that floors 18 through 20 were not accessible because of “matters” on the 21st floor. What the “matters” are have not been confirmed but sources have told Local 10 News that the issues include cracking.

The court says they are expecting a report later Friday from Broward County. Local 10 News is also working to obtain the report.

The new courthouse tower, the Broward County Judicial Complex West Building, officially opened May 11, 2017.

The 714,000-square-foot Civil/Family Courthouse, located at the northeast corner of SE 6 Street and SE 1 Avenue, has approximately 77 courtroom spaces and a 500-car parking garage.

An attorney told Local 10 News that court workers received an e-mail about not using the top floors on Thursday night.

On Friday, Local 10 News talked to some people exiting the building who said they saw signs on the elevator that read that the three top floors could not be accessed.