Disturbing video shows brutal beatdown of student inside Miami Beach Senior High School

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A violent beatdown was caught on camera at Miami Beach Senior High School on Friday morning.

The disturbing video shows a ruthless beating of a student that seems to just drag on as many other students around them were heard laughing and being seen recording the fight.

The video shows a girl in a black sweater grabbing another girl in a gray sweater from behind and starts flailing on her, punching her multiple times.

Shortly after throwing the punches, the video shows the girl in the black sweater attempting to bash the girl’s head into a bench.

After about 25 seconds, other students were seen trying to step in and break up the fight.

After a quick breakup, the girl in the black sweater was seen throwing more punches and trying to reach over the crowd to get one last punch in.

Adam Hammel, a father of a student that attends the school, told Local 10 News that he could not believe the violence that took place.

“(It’s) incredibly violent,” he said. “It looks like an MMA fight at a school.”

The video was recorded Friday morning and quickly circulated among students and parents.

“There needs to be monitors during lunch, roving people walking around, but it’s also students’ responsibility to step in,” said Hammel.

A man who appeared to be a staff member was seen responding to the fight nearly 50 seconds after the fight began.

Officials have not said if either student suffered any injuries during the fight.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools remains committed to fostering a safe and secure learning environment for all and we do not condone the type of behavior displayed in this video. As such, the students involved in the altercation will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.”