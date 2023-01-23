Man appears in court accused of killing woman he had described as ‘beautiful queen’

MIAMI – A dangerous convicted felon appeared in Miami-Dade court on Monday to face charges in the murder of a woman and the attempted murder of two witnesses who police said saw him kill her.

Axel Ordonez-Diaz, also known as “Bam Bam,” had been in and out of prison since 1996, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. This didn’t stop him from finding romance.

“You look amazing. Gorgeous.... Stunnig... I love you bebe,” the convicted felon from Puerto Rico wrote about the 48-year-old mother of Colombian descent, who detectives said he would go on to kill.

When he was released from prison on Dec. 1, 2020, after serving a 15-year sentence for burglary, kidnapping, and impersonating a police officer, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement released his public “habitual violent felony offender” profile.

Late last year on Facebook, Ordonez-Diaz professed his admiration for Claudia Lucia Ordonez — referring to her as “my beautiful queen” and “my fiancée.”

The two argued before he killed her on Jan. 5 in southern Miami-Dade County, according to prosecutors.

Ordonez suffered “multiple stab wounds and gashes to her face, arms, neck and upper body,” Detective James Hatzis wrote in his arrest report on Sunday.

While they argued, he pulled her out from the driver’s seat of a white 2016 Honda Accord at about 11:30 p.m., near the intersection of Southwest 123 Avenue and 200 Terrace, according to police.

Police officers and fire rescue personnel reported finding Ordonez lying on the street dead. They also found two people injured in a damaged gray 2021 Honda Pilot.

The two injured told police officers that after stabbing Ordonez, the killer jumped into her car, ran her over, and struck their Honda Pilot. The impact caused a man to break his neck, according to Hatzis.

A responding police officer shot Ordonez-Diaz, police said. Hatzis reported fire rescue personnel took him to Jackson South Medical Center “for his injuries,” but he didn’t mention the police-involved shooting in the arrest report.

After his release from the medical center, corrections officers booked Ordonez-Diaz on Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center where he is being held without bond in ward D, records show.

Ordonez-Diaz is facing charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

