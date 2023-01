FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a vandal’s electrocution in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the electrocution near the intersection of Northeast 15 Avenue and 11 Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

