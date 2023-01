SWEETWATER, Fla. – Police are investigating after a body was found inside a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Sweetwater.

The body was discovered behind Keiser University in the area of Northwest 117th Avenue and 22nd Street.

Sky 10 was above the scene as police were spotted in the parking lot and yellow police tape blocked off the area.

A spokesperson for the Sweetwater Police Department confirmed they were handling a death investigation.

No other details were immediately released.