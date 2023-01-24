Burglars steal over $1 million in luxury goods from home in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A family had moved from California to Weston for safety, but most recently they became the victims of burglars.

They estimate the burglars took more than $1 million in luxury goods, including watches, jewelry, purses, and designer clothes and accessories.

Before the burglary, neighbors had warned them of strangers who appeared to be monitoring their every move. The burglars waited for them to travel.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.