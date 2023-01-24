Officials respond to shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting in North Lauderdale Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers were responding to the area of Bailey Road and U.S. 441, according to BSO.

Officials did not release further details about the incident.

A public information officer for the city of North Lauderdale initially described the incident to Local 10 News as a report of an active shooter, though the Broward Sheriff’s Office said the incident was not an active shooter incident.

BSO officials described the situation as “fluid” and officials are working to gather more details.

Video from Sky 10 showed one person being airlifted to the hospital. It’s unclear if a suspect was in custody.

Deputies were at the scene of a nearby convenience store, where witnesses described ducking for cover as shots rang out. Law enforcement officials were also present at two additional scenes connected to the incident.

Officials closed a portion of Bailey Road near State Road 7 and asked residents to avoid the area.

Local 10 News is reaching out to law enforcement officials for further information.