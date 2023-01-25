79º

WATCH LIVE: Feds hold Miami news conference on charges in ‘fraudulent nursing diploma scheme’

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

MIAMI – Federal prosecutors are scheduled to hold a news conference in Miami Wednesday afternoon regarding criminal charges in a “fraudulent nursing diploma scheme.”

Authorities charged more than two dozen people in the scheme, according to a news release.

Prosecutors did not release additional information ahead of the 2 p.m. briefing.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe and representatives from FBI Miami and Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General were scheduled to speak.

