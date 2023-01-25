78º

South Florida man wins Lottery after someone cuts him in Publix line

Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, plans to buy home for family with his winnings

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

(Florida Lottery)

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man made a lucky stop at Publix, winning $1 million after purchasing a 500X The Cash scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

According to Lottery officials, Stephen Munoz Espinoza, 43, of Delray Beach, claimed his prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Munoz Espinoza purchased the winning ticket at a Publix in Delray Beach.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” he told Lottery officials. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me. Instead of saying something, I decided I’d just buy a ticket at the counter instead. I can’t believe I won a million dollars!”

Munoz Espinoza and his wife say they plan to buy a home for their family.

Publix will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”

