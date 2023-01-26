Miami-Dade divers rescue worker stuck in canal’s storm drain

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Fire Rescue divers pulled out a worker who was trapped in a canal’s storm drain Thursday in Miami-Dade County.
The canal was near the intersection of Northwest 119 Street and 24 Avenue in Westview.
The worker was in a culvert and when co-workers noticed he had not surfaced, they called 911, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to transport the injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wayne Roustan and Frine Gomez contributed to this report.