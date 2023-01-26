Miami man burned on torso, arms after fire breaks out at duplex

MIAMI – One person was injured Thursday morning after a fire broke out at a duplex in the City of Miami, officials confirmed.

According to the City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue, firefighters responded to the blaze at 1191 NW 40th St. around 6 a.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-story duplex.

Fire Rescue officials said firefighters extended hose lines “to make a quick-fire attack and simultaneously a search was conducted for any victims.”

Firefighters got the flames under control within five minutes and paramedics discovered a man laying on the floor who was suffering from burns to his torso and arms.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Officials said a family of four, including a baby, from the adjacent unit are being displaced.

The American Red Cross will assist all those impacted by the fire.

The Miami Fire Investigation Unit will determine the origin and cause of the fire. Officials said the Miami Police Department is also investigating.