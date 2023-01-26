78º

Police: ‘Several’ injured after car crashes into West Park business

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Sky 10 over crash scene (WPLG)

WEST PARK, Fla. – A car slammed into a West Park business Thursday afternoon, injuring “several” people in the vehicle, according to police.

The crash happened at around 1 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 7 and Southwest 25th Street. The highway serves as the border between Miramar and West Park.

According to Miramar police, a three-car wreck on that city’s side of the highway sent one of the cars careening across the road and into the business, located at 2509 S. State Road 7.

Medics took the injured occupants to the hospital, but police said none of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Police shut down both northbound and southbound lanes while they investigated.

