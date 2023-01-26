Developing story: Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac

Deputies and police officers stand after a police chase on Thursday in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers were following a suspect on Thursday in Broward County.

The pursuit passed near the Swap Shop, at 3291 W. Sunrise Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale, according to police scanner traffic. It ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd.

A police pursuit ends with two unmarked cars blocking a Nissan Infinity on Thursday in Tamarac. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police Department officers stood near a boxed-in black Nissan Infinity along Northwest 47 Terrace.

Two children who were wearing pink T-shirts sat on the trunk of a police car. Spokespersons for BSO and FLPD had yet to release information about the scene.

Detectives asked anyone with information about cases in Broward County to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

