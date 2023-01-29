Dozens of residents displaced after fire impacts 75 units of Miami Gardens apartment coimplex

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A large fire at an apartment complex in Miami Gardens has forced dozens of residents to relocate.

In total, 75 units inside the building were affected.

The flames sparked on Saturday morning and black smoke could be seen for miles.

The roof of the building was left scorched and ripped away. Windows and the sides of multiple apartments can be seen charred.

“Of those 75, we’re projecting approximately half were destroyed as a result of the partial collapse of the roof, coupled with water damage and smoke and fire damage,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ray Jadallah.

Many of the building’s residents were caught off guard, making it out with little-to-no belongings.

That’s why groups like the Global Empowerment Mission have stepped in with resources to help the displaced survivors.

“Each kit has enough to sustain them for a little bit while they’re displaced, and we have some cash cards as well that we’ll be handing out,” said Kimberly Bentley with the Global Empowerment Mission.

Other agencies like the Red Cross and leaders from Miami-Dade County have maintained a steady presence at the complex as well.

Police are controlling access to the property for safety.

Fire investigators are working to discover what caused the blaze.

“All united to do everything that we can in this time of need for these families who are suffering right now,” said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.