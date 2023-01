Possible murder-suicide in West Little River

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized.

It happened early Saturday afternoon inside an apartment in the Sunset Point Apartments community in West Little River.

The gated complex is located on the 1100 block of Northwest 79th Street.

Investigators believe the shooting was an attempted murder-suicide.

There has been no update from authorities on the surviving victim’s condition.