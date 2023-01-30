Coral Gables resident to appeal denial of historical designation for Garden of Our Lord

Fight ongoing in Coral Gables over beloved garden, push to preserve as historical landmark

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The fight to preserve a longstanding Coral Gables garden is continuing.

Monday afternoon, Bonnie Bolton filed her notice to appeal the historic preservation board’s decision to deny the Garden of Our Lord historical designation earlier this month.

A spokesperson for the City of Coral Gables told Local 10 News the city clerk’s office confirmed the notice was received.

Last week, following an outcry from some residents that the property owner removed military tribute markers and historical plaques during the appeal filing window, Century Homebuilders Group released a statement that read, in part:

“The plaques are currently stored in the adjacent church, where they are being cleaned and restored. The plan is to put them back on the walls where they were originally located, by no later than Monday.”

Bolton told Local 10 News that when she last checked on Monday, the exterior wall historic plaques were still missing.

Local 10 News is awaiting a response after reaching out to the property owner’s legal representative for a statement.