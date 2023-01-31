Additional 4 men charged in Haitian president assassination plot, brought to South Florida

FILE - In this July 21, 2021 file photo, a mural depicting the late President Jovenel Moise adorns a wall in the Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A police superintendent in Jamaica told The Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, that authorities have arrested a Colombian man they believe is a suspect in the July 7 assassination of Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

MIAMI – New charges have been filed in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

According to the U.S Department of Justice, four men were transferred from Haiti to face charges in the Southern District of Florida.

They are being charged for their alleged involvement in the shooting that killed Moise on July 7, 2021.

Haitian-American citizens James Solanges, 37, and Joseph Vincent, 57, as well as Colombian citizen German Alejandro Rivera Garcia, 44, have been charged with conspiring to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support and resources resulting in death, and conspiring to do so, knowing or intending that such support and resources would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, according to the DOJ.

Another man, 54-year-old Haitian-American citizen Christian Sanon is being charged with conspiring to smuggle goods from the United States and cause export information not to be filed, as well as with smuggling goods from the United States and providing unlawful export information, federal officials said.

The four men are scheduled to make their first federal court appearances on Wednesday afternoon in Miami.

A total of seven people are now currently in U.S. custody after being charged for their roles in the plot to kill Moise.