Bicyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run on Key Biscayne

According to Miami-Dade police, a 48-year-old man was riding his bike southbound on Crandon Boulevard when a car side-swiped him.

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a car that did not stop.

It happened Tuesday evening near the Crandon Park Tennis Center on Key Biscayne.

According to Miami-Dade police, a 48-year-old man was riding his bike southbound on Crandon Boulevard when a car side-swiped him.

The victim sustained a head injury and was taken by first responders to Jackson Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

At last check, police said the victim was in critical condition.

Detectives are working the case and searching for the person who was behind the wheel of the car that struck the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.