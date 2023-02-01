Man injured during shooting in Opa-locka, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A shooting injured a man on Wednesday in an industrial area of Opa-locka, police said.

According to Opa-locka Chief Scott Israel, two men were arguing before one shot at the other several times.

“We have one subject that we have in custody right now,” Israel said adding that “the subject” was “cooperating” and police officers had the area “under control.”

The crime scene was in a commercial property with two rows of one-story buildings near the intersection of Northwest 139 Street and 22 Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to fly the man who was injured to the Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Photojournalist Curtis Calhoon and Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Alissa Gross Merlo contributed to this report

Location