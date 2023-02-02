2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash left two people injured in Pembroke Park.

It happened around 10 p.m. near South Park Road and Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood was at the scene of the crash and was told by a sergeant with the Pembroke Park Police Department that two victims were injured in the crash and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Police have not revealed the identity of the victims.

Local 10 News Anchor Nicole Perez sent video of the crash scene where authorities were being seen inspecting the vehicles involved, which you can watch at the top of the page.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

No other details have been released.