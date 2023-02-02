Homestead mother pressing charges after third grade daughter beaten on school bus

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida mother says she is pressing charges against the children who were captured on camera beating her 9-year-old daughter on the school bus.

The mother says her daughter is a third grade student at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead.

According to the mother, this happened Wednesday.

The video shows a group of children onboard a school bus arguing one minute – the next minute, a student is seen punching the young girl repeatedly.

A second student then jumps in and pummels the girl, as well. Both students appear to be boys.

“I’m very upset and disappointed in the response that children now take matters into their own hands with violence,” a mother told Local 10 News outside the school Thursday morning. “This violence has got to stop. It’s starting from somewhere. Parents need to do more and pay more attention to their children that’s causing these violent acts.”

The victim’s mother told Local 10 News that her daughter and two other children – a 10-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy – have only been attending the school since Jan. 9.

She said she has spoken to administration about bullying since it’s affected her two eldest children, but she says the principal, assistant principal and even a counselor have done nothing about it, with the principal telling her they are overwhelmed and advising her to withdraw her children from the school.

The woman says she fears someone could get seriously hurt or even killed if this continues.

According to the mother, Miami-Dade Schools Police and Fire Rescue responded. She said she will be pressing charges.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is aware that several video clips involving students from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy are circulating on a social media platform, which promotes prohibited unsafe behavior,” a statement from the school district read. “Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested the offender and they will be charged accordingly. Additionally, those involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct. The safety and wellbeing of our students is of the utmost importance. This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home.”