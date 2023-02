MIAMI – A vehicle was seen being pulled out of Biscayne Bay on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened outside the Biscayne 21 condo building located at 2121 North Bayshore Drive.

According to authorities, a woman and her son were inside the car when it went into the water.

Both were able to get out on their own, rescue officials said.

Local 10 News’ reporter Layron Livingston was told that a maintenance worker jumped in to help the two out of the water.

No injuries were reported.