Lyft driver found dead after murder suspect found with vehicle, family confirms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida Lyft driver who was reported missing last week has been found dead, his daughter confirmed on social media Tuesday.

“My dad was truly a one of kind person, if you knew him or even met him once you know exactly what I mean when I say that,” Lindsay DiBetta wrote on Facebook. “The stories I have received about him from friends, family and complete strangers over the last week have lifted me up more than you can ever realize.”

Over the weekend, detectives had confirmed that authorities in Okeechobee County found human remains they believed were those of 74-year-old Gary Levin, who was from Palm Beach County.

County officials made the discovery in a wooded part of a residential area in the northeast section of town, not far from where Levin went missing on Jan. 30.

DiBetta thanked people for their “love and prayers” throughout this ordeal and asked for privacy for her family so they can process the death of her father.

According to authorities, Levin’s car was discovered in Ellenborough, North Carolina on Thursday being driven by Matthew Scott Flores.

Flores was wanted for a murder case out of Waucula County.

Police there towed away the 2022 KIA Stinger after a police chase, which spanned multiple counties.

According to authorities, Levin had accepted a Lyft ride near Delray Beach at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and the drop-off point was in Okeechobee at around 4:30 p.m.

His family said his phone was last used around 4 p.m. Jan. 30 in the Okeechobee area.

Police have not yet confirmed Levin’s cause of death.