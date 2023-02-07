WATCH LIVE: Trial begins in murder of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The trial of three men accused in the fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion is set to begin at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case. The others are going to trial.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

According to authorities, XXXTentacion had just left the establishment with a friend when his BMW was blocked by an SUV that swerved in front.

Two masked gunmen emerged, confronted the rapper at the driver’s window and one shot him.

They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000 cash the singer had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the SUV and sped away.

XXXTentacion died at the hospital shortly after.

Boatwright is accused of firing the fatal shots.

Go inside the Life and Death of Rapper XXXTentacion on Local 10′s The Florida Files Podcast

