BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting in Central Broward

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in central Broward that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro, Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, of Fort Lauderdale is facing one count of felony murder, one count of attempted murder with a firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Caro said Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call around 9:15 p.m. Dec. 25th, near the 2900 block of Northwest Eight Street.

Upon arrival, investigators found 32-year-old Carl Jones who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also found 34-year-old Jacolby Lewis, who was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said BSO’s detectives made contact with St. Hubert during a traffic stop.

According to authorities, St. Hubert had an assault rifle in his vehicle.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to BSO’s Main Jail.

At his first court appearance Friday, St. Hubert’s attorney told a judge that St. Hubert was arguing with a couple of people and grabbed a friend’s gun and only started shooting at people who were shooting at him.

No other details have been released.