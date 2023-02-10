XXXTentacion murder trial: Defense calls credibility of state’s star witness into question

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but only Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is a witness in the case. The others are going to trial.

Detectives say the group ambushed and robbed the rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, shortly before 4 p.m., on June 18, 2018, outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach.

Allegations of witness intimidation headlined the Thursday’s proceedings.

Jurors also watched surveillance video from after the crime.

On Friday, defense attorneys cross-examined Allen, trying to sow doubts about his credibility and convince jurors he isn’t to be trusted.

Joe Kimok, Attorney for Michael Boatwright: “Were you lying in 2018 or are you lying to this jury now?” Robert Allen, State’s Witness: “I was lying in 2018.” Testimony under cross-examination

Earlier in the week, Alen told jurors it was Williams who was driving the car they were in, that it was Newsome who stole the rapper’s property, and that it was Boatwright who fired the fatal shots.

Kimok: “Were you lying to the prosecutor in July of 2022 when you told them something different than what you told this jury today?” Allen: “Yes.” Kimok: “Is there a reason you lied to the prosecutor in July of 2022 about how much money people got?” Allen: “Yes.” Kimok: “Did you lie or can you just not keep your story straight?” Pascale Achille, Assistant State Attorney: “Objection.” Kimok: “I’ll withdraw.” Testimony under cross-examination

Testimony is set to resume Monday.

