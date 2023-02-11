Miami-based Lyfe Brand clothing company set to close

MIAMI – A Miami-based clothing company announced last week they will be shutting down shop for good after ten years of business.

Lyfe Brand, a clothing and apparel company that brought customers in South Florida and all throughout the world unique designs on high-quality lifestyle and sports selections, gave their goodbyes on social media.

“In 2013, the Heatles immediately elevated us to world renown notoriety and you, our loyal customer base, kept us there for all the years that followed,” the company said in part through an Instagram post. “Extremely blessed and so very appreciative to have reached that milestone. Thank you for allowing us to go on this ten-year journey with you.”

The company said that in a show of appreciation for the fans, every single item on their website can be purchased for $13.00.

Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, known as the “Big 3″ of the Miami Heat, were often seen wearing Lyfe Brand clothing during post-game interviews.

The company’s website also features actress/model Gabrielle Union, singer Jamie Foxx and Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem representing the Lyfe Brand.

For more information on how to purchase clothing or about the Lyfe Brand company, click here.