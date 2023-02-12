Child found wandering alone near busy intersection in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – A little girl was found alone in a busy area of Broward County on Sunday.

The child was wandering in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

Her family members were found several hours later, but police are investigating why she was alone in the first place.

“The girl appears to be about 7 years of age or so. She was in good health from what deputies could tell,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Carey Codd. “To this point, there’s been very little to no communication with the child.”

It’s believed the child has autism. A Good Samaritan called BSO around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after finding the girl.

The concerning sight brought out detectives with BSO’s Special Victims Unit, who took the child into their care as investigators worked to locate her parents or guardian.

“Detectives have canvassed this area, they’ve gone to some of the neighboring businesses,” said Codd.

The tactic may have worked. By late afternoon, there was word that relatives of that young girl had been identified.

Exactly how she arrived at that dangerous intersection and why she was by herself are questions detectives are still trying to figure out.