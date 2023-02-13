Multiple people injured, including child, in fatal Tamarac crash

TAMARAC, Fla. – Tamarac Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a serious crash involving multiple vehicles Monday afternoon.

According to first responders, multiple people were ejected from their vehicles during the crash that occurred near 7300 W. McNab Road.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 2:10 p.m. as a white car was rolled over on its side.

Several other vehicles were nearby with police tape blocking off the area.

Fire Rescue officials confirmed that five people were injured, including a child. All five victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where one was sadly pronounced dead.

Air Rescue was called to the scene as the roadway was blocked off.

Officials said the victims were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Some people who witnessed it thought the sound of the collision was an explosion.

“When I saw that thing I was shocked,” said witness Carlyne Etienne. “Anybody could get killed right over there.”

Etienne works at the plaza where two parked cars, empty at the time, were left heavily damaged.

A white Lexus with two people inside slammed into a white SUV, causing it to flip over. Inside the SUV was a young boy with his mother and grandmother. One of the three had to be extricated from the SUV, authorities said.

The force of the crash was so hard between the two vehicles that one of the engines was knocked out.

The roadway in the immediate area is expected to be closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.