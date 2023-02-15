BSO: 8 hurt in crash at Lauderdale Lakes auto auction lot

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Eight people were hurt after a “slow-moving” vehicle crashed into a crowd at a Lauderdale Lakes auto auction lot Wednesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened at around 9:30 a.m. at the South Florida Auto Auction lot at 3500 NW 21st St.

Witnesses said an auction was in progress when the crash happened.

According to BSO, investigators determined that the vehicle’s brakes failed as it was being moved.

Medics transported two victims to an area hospital as trauma alert patients, according to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue.

Officials said five victims were hospitalized with minor injuries, while one victim refused transport to the hospital.

Sky 10 flew over the scene just before 10:15 a.m., where a large crowd gathered as deputies continued to investigate the crash.

