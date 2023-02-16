74º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Northwest Miami-Dade residents push back against development plan to partially fill lake, build on it

Cody Weddle , Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A development debate is brewing in northwest Miami-Dade County as homeowners spoke out Wednesday night against a proposed plan to turn their lake into land.

The man-made Silver Blue Lake has been in the community for 50 years. That’s one of the reasons some residents said they’re opposed to eliminating part of it.

The developers and others in the neighborhood disagree, saying the proposed project will bring much needed opportunities to the community.

“We’re filling in a portion of the lake in order to do workforce housing, which is much needed in the community,” said Miguel Diaz de la Portilla, an attorney representing Lake Sana Developments, which hopes to fill in a third of the body of water, 29 of 80 acres, to then build 100 apartments.

Those opposed to the project made their voices heard on Wednesday in front of the zoning board.

“Where they going to put this traffic at? Where this traffic for these 100 developments going to go?” asked Melvin Mills.

Concerns for those opposed include the environment, traffic congestion and history.

Lake Sana Developments promises updates to the local Boys and Girls Club as part of the development, as well as a covenant preventing filling any more of the lake.

“This is a good project,” said Diaz de la Portilla. “It has a staff recommendation, all of the professional agencies that recommended it at the country are recommending approval.”

Added project opposition Anthony Johnson: “We know that people promise things that in the end, they’re not there.”

Not everyone in the community opposed the development project. A handful of residents coming out to voice their support.

“I understand the people who vote no, but when are we going to vote yes on things that affect our children,” said Anthony Johnson, who opposes the development plan.

The zoning board is expected to make a decision on March 16.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody Weddle joined Local 10 News as a full-time reporter in South Florida in August of 2022. Before that, Cody worked regularly with Local 10 since January of 2017 as a foreign correspondent in Venezuela and Colombia.

email