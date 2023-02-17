Prosecutors charge Broward teen as adult, accusing him of killing pregnant mother

A teenage boy appeared in Broward County court on Friday to face charges as an adult over a crash that killed a pregnant woman.

Cristhian Bravo, 16, killed Cristina Hernandez and injured her 7-year-old son Jacob on Dec. 19, in Miramar, prosecutors said. Jacob remains hospitalized.

“For the past 61 days, I have had to sit by my son’s bedside,” said Jacob’s father, Anthony Estrada.

The 30-year-old mother was five weeks pregnant when she died after the crash near the intersection of Flamingo Road and Somerset Boulevard. Estrada didn’t learn of the pregnancy until after her death.

“This morning I walked away from him letting him know that I was going to fight for his mother,” Estrada said.

Detectives accused the now 16-year-old Everglades Senior High School student, of driving his father’s Lexus without a license, speeding at more than 110 miles per hour, and doing so while under the influence of marijuana.

Detectives also accused the teen’s father, Jose Bravo De La Torre, of allowing his son to drive his Lexus.

The judge set Christhian’s bond at $505,000 and ordered house arrest and drug testing. He is facing charges of vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter.