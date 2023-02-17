76º

Surveillance video provides clue as to cause of Miami Gardens house fire

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County, Crime

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire that erupted overnight at a home in Miami Gardens.

Surveillance video shows a home in the 2400 block of Northwest 170th Street going up in flames before someone is seen running away from the house and leaving on a bicycle.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene Friday morning after firefighters extinguished the blaze before leaving around 4 a.m.

It doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the fire.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

