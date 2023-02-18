Police: Fugitive arrested for handing gunman firearm before shooting in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – A 22-year-old woman was a fugitive when she told detectives that she had helped a 28-year-old gunman to hide a firearm after he had wounded a man in south Miami-Dade County, records show.

Surveillance video shows Ramya Robinson handed Tavarus Sneed the gun that wounded a man in the abdomen on Thursday at the Garden View Apartment, at 11000 SW 200 St., in South Miami Heights, according to a police report.

After the shooting, Sneed handed Robinson the gun and they fled with it, according to police. Officers later detained Robinson and Sneed for questioning near the intersection of Southwest 99 Avenue and 168 Street in West Perrine.

Robinson, who told police she lives in south Miami-Dade’s Princeton neighborhood, confessed to being in possession of the gun, and Sneed confessed to confronting the man for allegedly bullying Robinson, according to the arrest report.

Robinson and Sneed have a child together, police said. Corrections officers booked Sneed shortly before 5 a.m., on Friday, and Robinson shortly before 5:30 a.m. They remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Friday night, records show.

Robinson, a convicted felon, had served time in prison in three cases and the Florida Department of Corrections considered her a fugitive, state records show.

Robinson was convicted of a June 19, 2019, aggravated assault; a July 7, 2019, attempted murder; and for tampering with an electronic monitor in 2020. Robinson’s probation was set to end on July 29, 2027.

For the shooting on Thursday, Robinson was facing charges of attempted murder, accessory after the fact, tampering with physical evidence, and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

Sneed is facing charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in public, and improper exhibition of a firearm.