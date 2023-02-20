79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Paralyzed man completes incredible feat; sets Guinness World Record during Fort Lauderdale Half-Marathon

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
Paralyzed man sets Guiness World Record during Fort Lauderdale Half-Marathon (Courtesy: I GOT LEGS foundation)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A paralyzed man is once again proving anything is possible by finishing the 2023 Publix Fort Lauderdale A1A Half-Marathon.

Adam Gorlitsky used a ReWalk robotic ekoskeleton to complete the half-marathon distance in 11:54:44 on Sunday.

That set the Guinness World Record for fastest half-marathon in a robotic walking device.

In 2005, Gorlitsky was involved in a terrible car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. His doctors did not believe he would ever walk again.

In 2015, he was fitted with ReWalk, which helped him stand and walk again for the first time in a decade.

Gorlitsky immediately began training for road races so he could raise money for his foundation, “I GOT LEGS”.

According to his foundation website, Gorlistky has used the ReWalk to compete in more than 50 races.

On his website, Gorlitsky writes, “When I am standing and walking in my robotic exoskeleton, I do not feel disabled, nor do I feel able-bodied; I feel ReEnabled.”

He also holds the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon in a robotic walking device.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Steve Owen is the Assistant News Director at WPLG, and helps lead the daily news operations.

email

twitter