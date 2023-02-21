Florida woman claims $1 million prize playing Lottery scratch-off game

Nena Nau, 55, of Port St. Lucie won the $1M grand prize playing a Lottery scratch-off game in her hometown.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. – A Florida woman won $1 million playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, Florida Lottery officials confirmed Tuesday.

Nena Nau, 55, of Port St. Lucie, claimed her prize this week at Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

According to Lottery officials, she chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Nau purchased her winning ticket from a Cumberland Farms gas station in her hometown.

The business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.”