Car thief impersonates Broward locksmith to get to key fobs

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Detectives recently found out that a thief impersonated a locksmith in Broward County.

Roderick L. Hopkins, one of the gang’s victims, said he worked hard to build up his locksmith company, Keyology Lock and Safe, from the ground up, so he was outraged when he learned of their plot.

Hopkins said he knows what supplies are coming in and what is going out. He also knew he had not been to the key store in a while when he found out about the suspicious purchases.

“I knew it was a problem,” Hopkins said.

The thieves used his company name and account to buy Dodge Charger key fobs and a bypass cable to program them from UHS Hardware in Hollywood, Hopkins said.

As he noticed the odd charges on his account, Hopkins said he reported it to law enforcement and has contacted several agencies in Florida out of concern.

“I feel bad for the people who lost their cars,” Hopkins said. “I feel bad for the other locksmiths who are having charges on their account.”

For information on how to protect your car from thieves, visit this page. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Tips to prevent car theft

Lock your car, and close windows and sunroof

Don’t leave valuables in your car

Park in well-lit areas or in a home garage

Lock your steering wheel

Take your car key with you

Install an audible alarm system, an anti-theft device, a vehicle immobilizer system, and a tracking system.

Source: The Miramar Police Department and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration