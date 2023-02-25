80º

Fort Lauderdale hosts 43rd annual ‘Sistrunk Parade’ in honor of Black History Month

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The South Florida community came together Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale for a special celebration honoring Black History Month.

The city held its annual “Sistrunk Parade” and street festival along the historic Sistrunk Boulevard corridor at Delevoe Park.

The event is celebrating its 43rd year in bringing small businesses and families together from across Fort Lauderdale.

It aims to not only celebrate diversity but also highlight the community’s historic culture that has helped shape the city.

After beginning the day with a 5K, the event also featured a parade with several law enforcement vehicles and some local marching bands.

The parade was filled with ROTC members, step dancers, drill teams and decorated floats ridden by local business owners and politicians.

The day wrapped up with a big street fest featuring live performances from recording artist “Case” along with Miami native Michael Sterling.

Both the concert and the street fest events were free to the public.

