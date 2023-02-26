Broward man arrested for sexual battery on young girl he met at Pembroke Lakes Mall

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A South Florida man is behind bars facing sexual battery charges.

Police say 28-year-old Kevin Rubio met a juvenile girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall on Thursday.

That’s when they say the victim got in Rubio’s car in the mall’s parking lot and the two engaged in what police called sexual activity.

After that, Rubio allegedly took the young girl to his home in Miramar, where she spent the night.

Pembroke Pines police are asking anyone with more information to call their Investigations Division at 954-431-2225.