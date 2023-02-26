Police hand out flyers as search for North Miami Beach killer continues

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are expanding their efforts to find answers to a North Miami Beach murder mystery.

Officers and volunteers went door-to-door on Sunday, handing out flyers about the man who was killed behind a Wendy’s last weekend.

Officials are urging people to come forward with any information that may help, saying they won’t stop the hunt until the killer is behind bars.

Hershy Schwartz, 39, was shot dead Feb. 18 in a parking lot near Northwest 167th Street and North Miami Avenue.

Police say it appears to be the result of a robbery as Schwartz’s car had been ransacked.

The tragedy comes just before he was set to get married.

Anyone with information that may help solve this crime is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.