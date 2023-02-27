Florida man accused of sexually assaulting, drugging girl, 12, after she asked for cigarette, deputies say

DESTIN, Fla. – Deputies accused a 58-year-old man of drugging and raping a 12-year-old girl on Saturday at a hotel in Destin, a city in northwest Florida.

When deputies arrested Jack Colton at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, he told deputies that he believed the girl was a 23-year-old woman, according to The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl told deputies that she had asked Colton, of Fort Walton Beach, for a cigarette and that she smoked what he gave her, which left her unconscious, according to deputies.

The girl was hospitalized, and she later tested positive for crystal meth, according to deputies. Detectives worked together with patrol deputies, K-9 units, and drone units to identify and find Colton, according to Okaloosa Sheriff Eric Aden.

“The leadup to this arrest involved great teamwork,” Aden said in a statement released to the public on Sunday.

Colton is facing a charge of sexual assault with a victim between the ages of 12 to 18. Deputies reported seizing Colton’s truck.