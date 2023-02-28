Broward murder suspect ‘El Tigre’ nabbed in Panhandle traffic stop, sheriff says

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Roughly 16 years after authorities say he committed a murder in Fort Lauderdale, a weekend driving slipup in front of a sheriff’s deputy in Florida’s Panhandle wound up leading to the capture of a fugitive known as “El Tigre,” officials said.

The suspect ended up in handcuffs after a Walton County deputy patrolling a county road in the Santa Rosa Beach area Sunday evening noticed a white Nissan Altima passing another vehicle on a double yellow line and pulled over the car, the county’s sheriff said.

The driver didn’t identify himself by his feline nickname, but did say his name was Jose Wilson Padilla-Padilla, according to deputies. After running his name, dispatchers notified the deputy that the 41-year-old had a 2007 first-degree murder warrant out of Broward County under the alias Wilson “El Tigre” Padilla-Diaz.

A news release from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t specify the exact date, location, or circumstance of the murder, nor does it identify the victim. Local 10 News has contacted the Fort Lauderdale Police Department for more information.

Following his arrest, Padilla-Padilla’s wife showed up to take his car and told deputies the two met in Mexico 12 years ago and that they had been living in Santa Rosa Beach for less than a year, according to authorities.

Padilla-Padilla was taken to the Walton County Jail on the arrest warrant, as well as a charge of driving without a license — authorities say he never had one — and an immigration hold.

He’s set to be extradited back to Broward County, officials said.