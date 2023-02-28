83º

LIVE

Local News

Florida Keys alert: Bus fire shuts down Overseas Highway in both directions

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Andrea Martinez, Reporter

Tags: Monroe County, Marathon
Monroe County firefighters respond to bus fire on Tuesday on the Overseas Highway. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies closed the Overseas Highway in both directions on Tuesday near Marathon.

A doubledecker bus taking 60 passengers to Key West caught on fire along The Long Key Bridge, also known as the Dante B. Fascell Bridge, which connects Long Key and Conch Key.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in an area between Mile Marker 63 and 64, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters reported the fire appeared to have started in the bus’s wheel compartment.

The passengers and two bus drivers were waiting at the firefighters’ station 17, according to deputies.

The Florida Department of Transporation will have to inspect the bridge before deputies are allowed to reopen the highway, according to deputies.

Watch the afternoon report

Map of area

Related social media

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email