Florida Keys alert: Bus fire shuts down Overseas Highway in both directions

Monroe County firefighters respond to bus fire on Tuesday on the Overseas Highway.

Deputies closed the Overseas Highway in both directions on Tuesday near Marathon.

A doubledecker bus taking 60 passengers to Key West caught on fire along The Long Key Bridge, also known as the Dante B. Fascell Bridge, which connects Long Key and Conch Key.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in an area between Mile Marker 63 and 64, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters reported the fire appeared to have started in the bus’s wheel compartment.

The passengers and two bus drivers were waiting at the firefighters’ station 17, according to deputies.

The Florida Department of Transporation will have to inspect the bridge before deputies are allowed to reopen the highway, according to deputies.

Watch the afternoon report

Map of area

Related social media