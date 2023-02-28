Kodak Black appears in Broward court; to enter rehab facility next week

Rapper Kodak Black appeared in a Broward County courtroom Tuesday after he was accused of failing a drug test.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – South Florida rapper Kodak Black made a grand entrance Tuesday morning at the Broward County courthouse, wearing a bright color-block suit.

His court date was scheduled after an arrest warrant was issued over the weekend for him in Broward County.

Local 10 News obtained the affidavit, which states that the rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, violated the conditions of his pretrial release.

Authorities say Kapri, 25, first failed to submit to random drug and alcohol testing on Feb. 3.

On Feb. 8, he did take a drug and alcohol test, which showed a positive result for Fentanyl, per the document.

As a result, Kapri’s release was revoked and an arrest warrant was signed by a Broward County judge on Thursday.

But the rapper’s defense attorney sought to prevent his detainment Tuesday, arguing that his client has never tested positive for Fentanyl in the past and has sought treatment for addiction to other substances.

Attorney Bradford Cohen said it was also possible that the lab mixed up his urine sample due to a star-struck employee who may have accidentally mixed up the paperwork or urine samples as he was taking two at a time.

The man who collected the sample testified that it was possible that an error was made.

Judge Barbara Duffy and state agreed a short time later that a hair sample could be taken Tuesday to determine whether Kapri has any illicit drugs in his system.

“But not by that gentleman,” the judge said, referring to the lab employee who testified Tuesday.

Ultimately, the sample was not taken after Kapri refused, so the judge ordered that the rapper enter a rehabilitation facility for 30 days as part of his pre-trail release. She granted the defense’s request that he enter the program a week from Tuesday so he can perform at this weekend’s Rolling Loud festival in California as some of the money earned will go to charity.

“You better get it together,” Duffy told Kapri.

Kapri thanked the judge and then asked her if he could have a Jolly Rancher from the bowl on the bench before he left the courtroom.

Kapri was initially arrested in July of last year after troopers pulled him over and found 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash. They said he was also driving with an expired driver’s license and tags.

A South Florida native, Kapri has been no stranger to dealing with legal issues, but he has also been a great advocate for his hometown of Pompano Beach, often participating in charitable events to help those in need.