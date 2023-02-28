Man faces charges in ‘pretty gross’ domestic violence case

Police officers arrested Fredner Jean on Monday for domestic violence and he appeared in court on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – A 33-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Tuesday to face charges for a domestic violence incident that a prosecutor described, without getting into specifics during the hearing, as “pretty gross.”

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer said Fredner Jean’s victims were children. She ordered him not to have contact with them, but she allowed him to return to the home one time with a police officer to retrieve his personal items.

“If you return to the victims’ home without the police or if you stay there, you will be arrested,” Glazer said in court.

The children are not his. Jean had been at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since 11:11 a.m., on Monday, according to Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records.

Fredner has a criminal record in Miami-Dade. Court records show he was arrested twice for battery in 2020, grand theft in 2012, and a probation violation in 2011 when he was 20 years old. Prosecutors dropped the 2020 and 2012 cases.

Fredner is facing charges of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct. He had been arrested for indecent exposure, but the prosecutor switched the charge to lewd and lascivious conduct because the exposure did not happen in public. Glazer set his bond at $11,500.

