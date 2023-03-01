79º

Broward to distribute free trees, shrubs at public park

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Broward County is hosting a free tree event on Tuesday Tree Tops Park. (Goggle Street View)

DAVIE, Fla. – Broward County officials announced on Wednesday that county employees will be distributing free trees and shrubs in celebration of this year’s Water Matters Day.

The list of native trees includes Cinnamon Bark, Crabwood, Jumbo Limbo, Paradise Tree, Florida Thatch Palm, Live Oak, and Jamaican Caper.

The list of native shrubs includes the American Beauty Berry, which grows up to 7 feet tall; the Firebush, which blooms all year round.

The distribution of two trees or shrubs per Broward household will be during a festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on March 11, at the Tree Tops Park, at 3900 SW 100 Ave., in Davie.

The event will include native landscaping and irrigation demonstrations, food trucks, giveaways, raffles, and seminars by the UF/IFAS Citrus Research and Education Center.

Residents must visit at least one booth in each of the ten exhibitor zones, and complete the event day e-registration form to receive vouchers for the freebies at the selection booth.

For more information about the Water Matters Day event, visit the event page. The park’s entrance fee is $1.50 per person.

