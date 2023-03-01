Salmonella outbreak over raw oysters affects Florida, Georgia, Alabama

MIAMI – The Florida Department of Health issued an advisory on Wednesday warning the public about a salmonella outbreak in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

Investigators linked eight cases to the consumption of raw oysters from shellfish that was harvested from Dec. 16 to Feb. 24 in the Cedar Key area, according to the state’s Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services closed the related Cedar Key shellfish harvesting area on Feb. 24, according to the FDOH.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product, according to the FDOH.

For more information about the FDOH’s advisory, visit this page.