Vacant hospital building in Miami Gardens set to be demolished after two decades empty

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An 11-story building in Miami Gardens that once housed up to 300 patients as the old Parkway West Regional Hospital, is finally coming down.

After being vacant for more than 20 years, the graffiti-riddled structure that’s been an eyesore just off the Golden Glades Interchange in Miami Gardens will soon disappear, thanks to a controlled demolition.

Miami-Dade County leaders expressed their excitement for the building to be demolished.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert.

Alec Greenberg, of the BG Group, told Local 10 News that the hard hats and heavy machinery are already in place.

“We began by abating all of the asbestos in the structure and removing all of the interior finishes and we recently obtained our demolition permit from the city as well,” he said.

The process will start with this high-reach excavator that will carve away chunks of the building at a time, starting with the top and working its way down piece by piece and floor by floor until the structure is no more.

A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on-site Tuesday by city and county leaders, which symbolized the start of something new that will grow a half million square feet of convention hall space and a hotel.

The new site is expected to be made into a convention center with a hotel and wedding venue.

“(It’s) a destination for people to get married for people to have fun,” said an architect.

Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris was asked by Local 10 News reporter Terrell Forney “What took so long?”

“I think we had to find the right people. We wanted to make sure they developed something special here,” Harris replied.

Architects are still finalizing the design, but visitors and residents will begin to notice a difference in a matter of days.

“This is going to be a unique facility and we’re looking forward to it coming up, prospering, and making our city one of the greatest cities in America,” said Harris.