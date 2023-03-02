Deputies warn ‘courthouse phone scam resurfaces’ in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office warned Thursday that a “courthouse phone scam” has resurfaced.

“Bad guys” are pretending to be BSO deputies and they are using tech to pretend to be calling from a Broward County courthouse phone number.

In two cases last week, the scammers told the victims that they had missed a court date and needed to send money through an online application to avoid a warrant for their arrest.

Deputies asked the public to “immediately hang up and contact law enforcement” or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.